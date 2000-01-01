Company Profile

Astaldi SpA is an Italy-based company that is engaged in the designing and construction of civil engineering works. The company operates through two segments. The construction segment operates in sectors including transport infrastructure, railways and undergrounds, roads and motorways, ports and airports, hydraulic and energy production plants, civil and industrial construction, facility management, plant engineering, and complex systems management. The concessions segment, which accounts for a slim portion of Astaldi's sales, undertakes concessions activities. The company generates almost all its sales from European and American markets.Astaldi SpA is an Italy-based company that is primarily engaged in the designing and construction of major civil engineering works.