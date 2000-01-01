Company Profile

Astec Industries Inc designs and manufactures equipment and components used primarily in road construction and other development activities. Its products are used through the entire process of building roads, from mining and crushing materials to creating the road surface. The company manufactures a line of plants, pavers, vehicles, and machines to mix and transform materials into construction components. Astec has three operating segments: infrastructure (the largest in terms of revenue), aggregate and mining, and energy. The company serves the energy market by supplying drilling rigs, storage equipment, heaters, and other products. Heavy processing equipment, services, and spare parts support customers and generate recurring revenue. The majority of sales derives from the United States.