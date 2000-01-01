Astivita Ltd (ASX:AIR)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AIR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AIR

  • Market CapAUD13.690m
  • SymbolASX:AIR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AIR0

Company Profile

Astivita Ltd supplies bathroom and kitchen products for commercial and domestic building projects. The product range is available throughout Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and New Zealand.

Latest AIR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .