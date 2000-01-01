Astivita Ltd (ASX:AIR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AIR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AIR
- Market CapAUD13.690m
- SymbolASX:AIR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AIR0
Company Profile
Astivita Ltd supplies bathroom and kitchen products for commercial and domestic building projects. The product range is available throughout Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and New Zealand.