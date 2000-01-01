Company Profile

ASTM SpA is an industrial holding company that manages licensed motorways, large infrastructure works, and construction projects. It designs, develops, and maintains roads, airports, and other transportation networks. The company works as a contractor and helps establish new project finance initiatives. ASTM works in six main sectors: motorway (the majority of total revenue), Planning and construction sector, construction sector, engineering sector, technology, and services. Toll motorway operations may be granted specific concession agreements from governing bodies, and the company partakes in the planning, construction, maintenance, and management of the infrastructure projects. Majority of the toll operations can be found in Italy and Brazil.