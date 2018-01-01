Aston Minerals Ltd (ASX:ASO) Share Price

Company Profile

Aston Minerals Ltd, formerly European Cobalt Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource-based projects. The company explores for the Gold, Cobalt, Nickel, and Copper. The company's projects include the Edleston Project, Dobsina Project, Jouhineva Project, and Defiance & Mt Howe Project. Its geographical segments include Australia, Indonesia, and Europe.