Astra Space Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ASTR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASTR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASTR
- Market Cap$499.880m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ASTR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINUS04634X1037
Company Profile
Astra Space Inc is a technology company that provides space services, including satellite launch services and other space services, based on a proprietary, vertically integrated technology platform.