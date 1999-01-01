Company Profile

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The company sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology, and neuroscience. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.AstraZeneca PLC belongs to the healthcare sector. The company develops and markets pharmaceutical products for various therapeutic classes such as gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology, and neuroscience.