Company Profile

Astro Resources NL is a mineral resources company with a predominant focus on the exploration and development of mineral sands. The Group operated in three operating segments being heavy minerals, diamond and uranium exploration industry in the geographical location, being Australia.Astro Resources NL is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its projects are Governor Broome Mineral Sands project located in the south-west region, and East Kimberley Diamond project located in north east of Western Australia.