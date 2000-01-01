Astron Corp Ltd (ASX:ATR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATR
- Market CapAUD21.430m
- SymbolASX:ATR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ATR7
Company Profile
Astron Corp Ltd is a mineral sand mining company. It is also engaged in evaluation and advancement of downstream applications for zircon and titanium and Titanium based materials trading.