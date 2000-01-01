Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO)

North American company
Market Info - ATRO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATRO

  • Market Cap$238.460m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ATRO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0464331083

Company Profile

Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense and other industries.The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment.

Latest ATRO news

