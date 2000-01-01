Company Profile

AstroNova Inc is a player in the technology sector based in the United States. It designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems, including both hardware and software. The company caters to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging, and transportation segments of the market. The company functions through two segments; Product Identification and Testing and Measurement. The Product Identification segment accounts for the major share of revenues by offering product identification and label printer hardware, software, servicing contracts, and consumable products.AstroNova Inc designs, develops, manufactures and distributes specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats.