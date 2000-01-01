Astrum Financial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8333)

APAC company
Market Info - 8333

Company Info - 8333

  • Market CapHKD157.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:8333
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG059551021

Company Profile

Astrum Financial Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing financial services including securities dealing and brokerage services, placing and underwriting services, corporate finance advisory services, financing services and asset management services.

