Asturiana de Laminados SA (XMAD:ELZ)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ELZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ELZ

  • Market Cap€11.420m
  • SymbolXMAD:ELZ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105227005

Company Profile

Asturiana de Laminados SA designs, casts or melts, anodizes profiles, sheets, coils or any other element of zinc or other metals, metallic and non-metallic products and other products for the construction, transportation, and industrial use.

Latest ELZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .