Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. It focuses on offering solutions to organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, non-profit, healthcare, government organizations and retail services industries. It derives revenue through the source of cloud, maintenance and support, software license, and professional services.