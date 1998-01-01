Company Profile

ASX is the largest securities exchange in Australia with a monopoly in listing, trading, clearing, and settlement of Australian cash equities, debt securities, investment funds, and derivatives. Other activities include the technology services, enforcing exchange rules, and exchange-related data. The ASX demutualised and listed on its own exchange in 1998 and subsequently acquired the Sydney Futures Exchange in 2006.ASX Ltd is an Australian stock exchange. It business activities include listing, trading, clearing and settlement of Australian cash equities, debt securities, investment funds and derivatives as well as enforcing exchange rules and exchange-related data.