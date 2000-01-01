At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HOME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HOME
- Market Cap$346.170m
- SymbolNYSE:HOME
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS04650Y1001
Company Profile
At Home Group Inc is a home decor superstore. The company is engaged in providing assortment of products for every room, in every style at everyday low prices.