ATA Creativity Global ADR (NASDAQ:AACG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AACG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AACG

  • Market Cap$37.840m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AACG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00211V1061

Company Profile

ATA Inc is a computer-based testing service provider. The company offers testing systems such as test development, test delivery, and data management. It also provides test-based training, education programs, and test preparation courses to individuals.

Latest AACG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .