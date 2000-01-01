ATAC Resources Ltd (TSX:ATC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATC
- Market CapCAD23.710m
- SymbolTSX:ATC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA0464911068
Company Profile
ATAC Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests across Canada. The company involves in the exploration and development of its Rackla Gold property located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory. The Rackla Gold property includes Osiris Project, Orion Project and Rau Project.ATAC Resources Ltd is an exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests located in Canada.