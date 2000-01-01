Company Profile

ATAC Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests across Canada. The company involves in the exploration and development of its Rackla Gold property located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory. The Rackla Gold property includes Osiris Project, Orion Project and Rau Project.ATAC Resources Ltd is an exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests located in Canada.