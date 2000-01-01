Atacama Pacific Gold Corp (TSX:ATM)
- Market CapCAD57.620m
- SymbolTSX:ATM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA04650Q1072
Company Profile
Atacama Pacific Gold Corp is a Canada based company involved in metals and minerals business sector. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Chile.