ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ATAI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATAI

  • Market Cap$2.954bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ATAI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0015000DX5

Company Profile

ATAI Life Sciences NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Its product candidates include COMP360/Psilocybin therapy, PCN-101/R-ketamine, RL-007/Compound, DMX-1002/Ibogaine, GRX-917/Deuterated etifoxine, VLS-01/DMT, EMP-01/MDMA derivative, RLS-01/Salvinorin A, KUR-101/Deuterated Mitragynine, and DMX-1001/Noribogaine.

Latest ATAI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .