ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI)
North American company
Company Info - ATAI
- Market Cap$2.954bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ATAI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINNL0015000DX5
ATAI Life Sciences NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Its product candidates include COMP360/Psilocybin therapy, PCN-101/R-ketamine, RL-007/Compound, DMX-1002/Ibogaine, GRX-917/Deuterated etifoxine, VLS-01/DMT, EMP-01/MDMA derivative, RLS-01/Salvinorin A, KUR-101/Deuterated Mitragynine, and DMX-1001/Noribogaine.