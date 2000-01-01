Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ATYM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATYM

  • Market Cap£262.320m
  • SymbolLSE:ATYM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCY0106002112

Company Profile

Atalaya Mining PLC is a European copper company engaged in the re-start of production at the Rio Tinto Copper Project. Its projects comprise of Proyecto Riotinto and Proyecto Touro.

Latest ATYM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ATYM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .