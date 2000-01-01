Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AYM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AYM
- Market CapCAD458.300m
- SymbolTSE:AYM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCY0106002112
Company Profile
Atalaya Mining PLC is a European copper company engaged in the re-start of production at the Rio Tinto Copper Project. Its projects comprise of Proyecto Riotinto and Proyecto Touro.