Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATRA
- Market Cap$832.290m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ATRA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0465131078
Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products. The company's focus lies on developing therapies addressing serious-life threatening diseases in the United States.