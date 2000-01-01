Company Profile

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco's primary segments include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines and liquid, Neltume Ports and Structures and logistics. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. Atco's large subsidiary, Canadian Utilities, launched a major venture called Atcoenergy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for the Canadian province of Alberta.Atco Ltd generates, transmits and distributes electricity to customers. The company is also engaged in structures and logistics and pipelines and liquids business activities.