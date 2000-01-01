Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AVIR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AVIR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AVIR
- Market Cap$2.404bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AVIR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS04683R1068
Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with severe viral diseases. Its programs are focused on the development of orally- administered direct acting antivirals for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital and community settings, the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C infection, the treatment of patients with dengue, and the treatment of high-risk patients with severe respiratory syncytial virus infection. The company's medicinal chemistry, virology, and pharmacology expertise, bolstered by its collective experience in drug development, enables it to pioneer new advancements in antiviral science.