Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with severe viral diseases. Its programs are focused on the development of orally- administered direct acting antivirals for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital and community settings, the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C infection, the treatment of patients with dengue, and the treatment of high-risk patients with severe respiratory syncytial virus infection. The company's medicinal chemistry, virology, and pharmacology expertise, bolstered by its collective experience in drug development, enables it to pioneer new advancements in antiviral science.