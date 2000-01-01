Ateme SA (EURONEXT:ATEME)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ATEME

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATEME

  • Market Cap€118.120m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ATEME
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011992700

Company Profile

Ateme SA is a solution provider in video compression for the broadcast and telecom industries. The Company offers the implementations of the MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 and HEVC/H/265 codecs.

Latest ATEME news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .