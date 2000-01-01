Ateme SA (EURONEXT:ATEME)
Market Info - ATEME
Company Info - ATEME
- Market Cap€118.120m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ATEME
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- ISINFR0011992700
Company Profile
Ateme SA is a solution provider in video compression for the broadcast and telecom industries. The Company offers the implementations of the MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 and HEVC/H/265 codecs.