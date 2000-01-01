Company Profile

Atenor SA is a Belgium based real estate development company engaged in the business activity of developing real estate projects. Its project portfolio comprises offices, mixed and residential complexes. The company's projects include Up-Site, Hermes Business Campus, Vaci Greens, Victor, Trebel, and South City hotel. The group operates in Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Hungary, and Romania.