ATEX Resources Inc (TSX:ATX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATX
- Market CapCAD3.560m
- SymbolTSX:ATX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA04681A1057
Company Profile
Colombia Crest Gold Corp explores for gold in Colombia. The company operates the Fredonia and Venecia projects in the Middle Cauca Belt near Medellin.