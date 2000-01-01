Athabasca Minerals Inc (TSX:AMI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMI
- Market CapCAD12.110m
- SymbolTSX:AMI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA0468261031
Company Profile
Athabasca Minerals Inc is a Canada-based resource company. It engages in the management, exploration, and development of aggregate projects in Alberta.