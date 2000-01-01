athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATHN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATHN
- Market Cap$5.559bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ATHN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS04685W1036
Company Profile
athenahealth Inc provides healthcare IT services through cloud-based and mobile application products. Their services include revenue cycle and practice management, electronic health records, patient engagement, and clinical decision support.