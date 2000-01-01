Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATNX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATNX
- Market Cap$1.036bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ATNX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS04685N1037
Company Profile
Athenex Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer.