Company Profile

Athersys Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies in the areas where there is a significant unmet medical need, particularly in the regenerative medicine area. The firm's main product is Multistem cell therapy. Its current clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and certain pulmonary conditions. Its revenue has been derived from corporate collaborations, license agreements, and government grants.Athersys Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and improve the quality of human life.