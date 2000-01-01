Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATHX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATHX
- Market Cap$181.730m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ATHX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS04744L1061
Company Profile
Athersys Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and improve the quality of human life.