ATI Physical Therapy Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:ATIP)

North American company
Market Info - ATIP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATIP

  • Market Cap$1.700bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ATIP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00216W1099

Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy Inc is a nationally-recognized rehabilitation provider, specializing in research-based physical therapy, worker's compensation rehab, employer worksite solutions, sports medicine, home health, and a variety of specialty therapies.

