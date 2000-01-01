Company Profile

Atkore Inc is a diversified Industrials company. The company manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. Atkore has two business segments, Electrical and Infrastructure and Engineered Products and Services. The Electrical and Infrastructure segment offers a broad and diverse range of electrical products, including electrical conduits, armoured and metal-clad cable and cable management systems. The Engineered Products and Services segment manufactures mechanical tube, fence framework, fire sprinkler pipe, metal framing systems, hollow structural sections, and sheets and plates. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting of structural steel sheets.Atkore International Group Inc manufactures Electrical Raceway products for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial market.