Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ATKR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATKR

  • Market Cap$1.919bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ATKR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0476491081

Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures Electrical Raceway products for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial market.

Latest ATKR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .