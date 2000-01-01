Atlanta Gold Inc (TSX:ATG.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ATG.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATG.H

  • Market CapCAD2.280m
  • SymbolTSX:ATG.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA04789U2011

Company Profile

Atlanta Gold Inc is a junior gold exploration and development company. Its property is Atlanta Gold Property located in Idaho, USA. It also holds a leasehold interest on five patented lode claims known as the Neal Property.

Latest ATG.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .