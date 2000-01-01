Atlanta Gold Inc (TSX:ATG.H)
- Market CapCAD2.280m
- SymbolTSX:ATG.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA04789U2011
Atlanta Gold Inc is a junior gold exploration and development company. Its property is Atlanta Gold Property located in Idaho, USA. It also holds a leasehold interest on five patented lode claims known as the Neal Property.