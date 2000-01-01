Company Profile

Atlantia SpA is an Italian industrial company which primarily operates motorways and airports. The motorways segment, which constitutes the vast majority of company revenue, constructs, maintains and manages toll roads globally. One Italian road, Autostrade per l'Italia, generates the majority of this segment's revenue, and more than half of total company revenue. Airport operations consist of revenue derived from the operation of the Fiumicino and Ciampino airports in Italy and the three airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint Tropez in France. The company has minor operations in Brazil, Chile and Poland and the United States.Atlantia SpA is a holding company. It is engaged in the construction, management, improvement, and upkeep of motorway assets under concession arrangements.