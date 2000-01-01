Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp is a US-based holding company operating through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health and property and casualty insurance industries. The company provides property and casualty insurance including bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, uninsured motorist coverage and physical damage coverage for commercial accounts. It also provides tailored business automobile insurance coverage, on a multi-year contract basis, to state governments and local municipalities. The company's life and health operation offer a variety of life and supplemental health products including ordinary and term life insurance, Medicare supplement and other health insurance. It earns revenue from the collection of premiums and investment income.Atlantic American Corp provides property and casualty insurance and a variety of life and supplemental health products. It operates its business through its subsidiaries.