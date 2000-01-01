Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ACBI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ACBI

  • Market Cap$414.130m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ACBI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0482692037

Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc provides a range of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services to emerging growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

Latest ACBI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .