Atlantic Gold Corp (TSX:AGB)
- SymbolTSX:AGB
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA04854Q1019
Company Profile
Atlantic Gold Corp is a gold development company. The company is engaged in the development of its its Nova Scotia properties, including the Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream gold projects.