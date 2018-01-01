Atlantic Lithium Ltd (LSE:ALL) Share Price

ALL
Atlantic Lithium Ltd
UK company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
NAV Price
Last Traded
Chg
XLON
Company Profile
IronRidge Resources Ltd is an Australia-based minerals exploration company. The company projects include Ghana - Lithium; Chad - Gold; Ivory Coast - Gold. Its only operating segment being an exploration for base and precious metals.IronRidge Resources Ltd is an Australia-based minerals exploration company. The company holds a diversified portfolio of gold, lithium, bauxite, titanium, and iron ore in frontier regions of Africa and Australia.
LSE:ALL
AU0000XINEX3
GBX
