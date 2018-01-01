Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Atlantic Lithium Ltd (LSE:ALL) Share Price

ALL

Atlantic Lithium Ltd

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

IronRidge Resources Ltd is an Australia-based minerals exploration company. The company projects include Ghana - Lithium; Chad - Gold; Ivory Coast - Gold. Its only operating segment being an exploration for base and precious metals.IronRidge Resources Ltd is an Australia-based minerals exploration company. The company holds a diversified portfolio of gold, lithium, bauxite, titanium, and iron ore in frontier regions of Africa and Australia.

LSE:ALL

AU0000XINEX3

GBX

Index

Loading Comparison

Latest ALL News

ALL Regulatory News