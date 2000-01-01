Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Ltd (SGX:5UL)
- Market CapSGD17.800m
- SymbolSGX:5UL
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINSG2F00983534
Company Profile
Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Ltd is an integrated offshore service provider. It provides ship repair, fabrication and other marine services to ship owners in the UAE region.