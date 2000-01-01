Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in the United States and Canada. Its power generation projects, which are diversified by geography, fuel type, dispatch profile, and offtaker, sell electricity to utilities and other large customers predominantly under long-term power purchase agreements, which seek to minimize exposure to changes in commodity prices. It has four reportable segments: Solid Fuel, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric and Corporate. A vast majority of the revenues are generated from the natural gas segment.Atlantic Power Corp is an independent electric power producer company that owns and operates a diverse fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada.