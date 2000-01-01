Company Profile

Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd owns and operates a diverse fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. Its power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other large commercial customers. The group operates in various segments namely Solid Fuel (biomass and coal), Natural Gas, Hydroelectric and Corporate. The company has operating segments including East U.S. which is the highest revenue generating segment, West U.S., and Canada.Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd owns & operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States & Canada. Its power generation projects sells electricity to utilities & other commercial customers.