Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, formerly Atlantica Yield PLC owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets. It is focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay) and EMEA (Spain, Algeria and South Africa). The company's segments include North America, South America and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The renewable energy sector includes the company's activities related to the production electricity from solar power and wind plants. Atlantica derives most of its revenues from EMEA, followed by South America and North America.