Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AY

  • Market Cap$2.577bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AY
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLP5YB54

Company Profile

Atlantica Yield PLC owns, manages and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and other contracted revenue-generating assets, focused on North America, South America and Europe.

Latest AY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .