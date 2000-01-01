Company Profile

Atlas Arteria is a global toll-road investor created out of the reorganisation of Macquarie Infrastructure Group in 2010. The firm's main asset is a 31% stake in Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone, or APRR. APRR owns concessions to toll more than 2,300 kilometres of motorways in eastern France, most ending late 2035. The firm also wholly-owns the Dulles Greenway toll road in the U.S.Atlas Arteria Ltd, formerly Macquarie Atlas Roads Group is a toll road developer and operator with a stapled structure made up of one security of Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited, stapled to one in Macquarie Atlas Roads International Limited.