Company Profile

Atlas Copco is a 140-year-old Swedish company and a pioneer in air compression technology. Today, the company is still the world's leading air compressor manufacturer, with around 25% market share. Atlas Copco's product portfolio includes power tools and vacuum pumps, commonly used by its diverse compression customer base. Atlas Copco generates revenue from three sources: initial equipment sales, spare parts, and maintenance. The company's worldwide operations span 180 countries.Atlas Copco AB manufactures and sells air compressors. The company is one of the leading air compressor manufacturer offering power tools and vacuum pumps, used by its diverse compression customer base.