Atlas Crest Investment Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:ACIC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACIC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACIC
- Market Cap$682.380m
- SymbolNYSE:ACIC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINUS0492841020
Company Profile
Atlas Crest Investment Corp is a blank check company.